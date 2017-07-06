Pages Navigation Menu

Police say 8 killed in football stadium stampede in Malawi – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports


Police say 8 killed in football stadium stampede in Malawi
Blantyre – Police say eight people were killed in a football stadium stampede ahead of a match which was part of Malawi's 53rd independence day celebrations. “Doctors have confirmed that eight people have died while 62 others have suffered multiple …
