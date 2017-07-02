Pages Navigation Menu

India has 1.3billion people, remains united – Ajibola condemns secession agitation

A former World Court Judge, Prince Bola Ajibola (SAN), on Saturday criticised growing agitation for secession from Nigeria. He noted that even with a population of over N1.3billion with diverse tribes and religions, there are no calls for break up in India. Ajibola said rather, Nigerians should jointly fight and kill corruption, which he insisted […]

