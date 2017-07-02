Indian Doctors Fly in for Cancer and Children Ailments

Wings of Rescue Limited offers free consultation on cancer and all forms of children ailment. We are bringing Senior Consultants in Oncology (Cancer) and Paediatric (Children) from Jaypee Hospital, India for a free consultation on the 8th and 9th of July, 2017 and there would be subsequent surgical procedures by same doctors in August. The […]

The post Indian Doctors Fly in for Cancer and Children Ailments appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

