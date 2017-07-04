Pages Navigation Menu

Indian Startup Blockonomics Introduces BTCMail, Offers Secure Way to Gift Bitcoin

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

Blockonomics, an Indian cryptocurrency startup has announced a new product that allows users to send and receive Bitcoin securely over email. The company announced the product, BTCMail in its recent blog post. According to Blockonomics, BTCMail makes it easier for users to gift or send Bitcoin payments instead of other most frequently used alternatives like … Continue reading Indian Startup Blockonomics Introduces BTCMail, Offers Secure Way to Gift Bitcoin

