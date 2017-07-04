Indian Startup Blockonomics Introduces BTCMail, Offers Secure Way to Gift Bitcoin

Blockonomics, an Indian cryptocurrency startup has announced a new product that allows users to send and receive Bitcoin securely over email. The company announced the product, BTCMail in its recent blog post. According to Blockonomics, BTCMail makes it easier for users to gift or send Bitcoin payments instead of other most frequently used alternatives like … Continue reading Indian Startup Blockonomics Introduces BTCMail, Offers Secure Way to Gift Bitcoin

The post Indian Startup Blockonomics Introduces BTCMail, Offers Secure Way to Gift Bitcoin appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC.

