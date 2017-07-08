Indiana man makes a commitment to his bride by also proposing to her sister with special needs – WDRB
|
WDRB
|
Indiana man makes a commitment to his bride by also proposing to her sister with special needs
WDRB
The Santa Claus, Indiana, sisters are eight years apart. Hannah is almost 16, and has Down Syndrome and Diabetes. "Whenever Hannah was born, my parents explained to me that she would have special needs throughout her life," Ashley Schaus said.
Man proposes to fiancee alongside her sister for a gladdening reason
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!