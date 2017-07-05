Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Indigestion, heartburn drugs increase risk of early death

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

This study did not examine over-the-counter proton-pump inhibitors or particular brands of prescription-strength drugs.The drugs, known as PPIs, suppress excess acid in the stomach.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

At prescription strength, proton-pump inhibitors are associated with a potential 25 per cent increased risk of early death from any cause, suggests new research published Monday in the British Medical Journal Open.

This study did not examine over-the-counter proton-pump inhibitors or particular brands of prescription-strength drugs.The drugs, known as PPIs, suppress excess acid in the stomach. Generally, prescription formulas are taken by patients with severe conditions for long periods, while lower-dose over-the-counter formulas are approved for only short-term use. The researchers note that their study does not prove cause and effect.

Previous research has linked proton-pump inhibitors to an increased risk of poor health, according to senior author Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly of the Washington University School of Medicine. “A number of studies reported that use (of these drugs) is associated with a number of adverse events including kidney disease, fractures, pneumonia, dementia, C. diff infections and cardiovascular disease,” he said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.