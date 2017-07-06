Indomie lauds winners of 2017 Spelling Bee

By Happy Ekeyede

DUFIL Prima Foods Plc, makers of instant noodles Indomie, has congratulated Miss Zoffun Bukola for becoming Lagos State’s 2017 Spelling Bee champion in the Secondary School Category.

The 16 year-old from Awodiora Senior Secondary School, Awodi-Ora in Ajeromi Local Government Area in Lagos, made history to become the 17th winner of the competition. She came tops out of the 113 finalists across the six educational districtsof the state at the Spelling Bee Grand Finale which was held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium of Lagos State Secretariat.

Another pupil, Rosemary Ogidan of Methodist Senior High School, Badagry and Philip Daniel of Yewa Junior High School Agege emerged first and second runners-up respectively.

Speaking at the event, Group Managing Director, Dufil Prima Foods Plc. Mr. Deepak Singhal, who was represented by the Group Public Relations and Events Manager of the company, Mr Tope Ashiwaju said, the success attained by the new Lagos State Spelling Bee champion, Miss Bukola was enviable and worth celebrating.

He said her ability to win the competition showed that anything is achievable through hard work and diligence. He expressed the hope that many young people would be motivated and inspired by her story, to excel in their various endeavours particularly those who feel limited by their background or where they live, adding, “Bukola’s sterling performance should tell our children and in deed all of us that no matter where you live or come from, with determination, you can make it.”

The DUFIL Group Managing Director also commended the Lagos State Government for working so hard to sustain the competition and improving upon it year after year. He said Indomie was proud to be associated with the competition and challenged other students to adequately prepare for next year’s Spelling Bee competition.

In her keynote address, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr IdiatOluranti Adebule, represented by the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Education,Mr Lanre Ogunyemi, said Lagos State Spelling Bee Competition was aimed at developing the innate skills of pupils and students.

Adebule said the competition had been able to fulfil the ultimate goal of creating healthy rivalry among students as well as drawing out their intellectual capabilities.She said Lagos State government will continue to put in place machineries that will help boost academic excellence and improve quality of education in Lagos.

Indomie has been the lead sponsor of Lagos State Spelling Bee since its inceptionin 2001 and plans to provide more support to ensure that many more young people get the opportunity to participate in the spelling competition.

