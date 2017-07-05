Pages Navigation Menu

Indonesia to build Refinery in Nigeria

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Federal goverNmeNt’s plan to attract investment in modular refineries as part of efforts to boost local refining capacity has started gaining momentum with an Indonesian firm, PT Intim Perkasa Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary of PT Intim Perkasa, Indonesia indicating interest to build a refinery in Nigeria. Mr. Adi Hartadi, the Head of Investor Relations of […]

