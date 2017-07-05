Indonesia to build Refinery in Nigeria

Federal goverNmeNt’s plan to attract investment in modular refineries as part of efforts to boost local refining capacity has started gaining momentum with an Indonesian firm, PT Intim Perkasa Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary of PT Intim Perkasa, Indonesia indicating interest to build a refinery in Nigeria. Mr. Adi Hartadi, the Head of Investor Relations of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

