Indonesian teenage boy weds 73-year-old bride – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Indonesian teenage boy weds 73-year-old bride
Citizen
This undated recent photograph shows 73-year-old Rohaya binti Kiagus Muhammad Jakfar (front 2nd R) sitting with her 15-year-old teenage husband Selamet Riyadi (front 2nd L) in Baturaja, South Sumatra province. The controversial marriage took place in …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!