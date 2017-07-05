INDREDIBLE!!! Female Student In Abuja University Develops New Treatment For Breast Cancer

Female Student In Abuja University Develops New Treatment For Breast Cancer. Sandra Musujusu’s research aims to use macro-molecular science to develop bio-degradable polymer material to be used as an alternative treatment for breast cancer. An alternative treatment for breast cancer has been discovered by Sandra Musujusu, a female student of the African University of Science …

