INEC approves 8 new CVR centres in Niger

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Wednesday that it had approved eight additional Continuous Voter’s Registration (CVR) centres in Niger.

Mr Isah Bagudu, INEC Administrative Secretary in Niger, who announced this in a statement in Minna, said that the measure would ease the problems of congestion and distance from the one centre currently allocated to each of the 25 Local Governments.

The statement solicited the support of the media and other stakeholders toward a hitch-free exercise, but did not give a breakdown of how the new centres would be shared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CVR, which began on April 27, is to capture citizens that had just turned 18 years and thus qualified to vote.

It is also expected to capture those that had not been able to register over time

The post INEC approves 8 new CVR centres in Niger appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

