INEC begins Dino’s recall Process July 10

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has released the time table for the verification of signatures of constituents in the Kogi West Senatorial District who had indicated their interest to recall their senator, Dino Melaye.

In the time-table issued by the commission’s secretary, Augusta Ogakwu, the ‘Notice of Verification’ would be issued on July 10 and pasted at the INEC local government office in Lokoja, the state capital.

Interested observers have July 31 as the last day for the submission of their applications to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, while the last day for the submission of names of verification agents for both Melaye and his accusers is August 10.

INEC would on August 15 have a stakeholders’ meeting while the actual verification would be conducted on August 19 in all Polling Units in the constituency.

On the same day at the INEC LGA office in Lokoja, the commission shall declare the outcome of the verification.

“The Commission shall issue the time-table and schedule of activities for the conduct of referendum subject to the outcome of the verification exercise”, the statement added.

