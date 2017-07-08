Pages Navigation Menu

INEC posts 14 new electoral commissioners – News Agency of Nigeria (press release)

Posted on Jul 8, 2017


INEC posts 14 new electoral commissioners
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed 14 newly sworn-in Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to states. The Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Augusta Ogakwu, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that Prof. James Apam …

