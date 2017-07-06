INEC registers 1.4m people

By Kabir Dankatsina

BIRNIN KEBBI—Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said it had registered about 1,000,400 people nation-wide within two months.

INEC National Commissioner, Hajiya Amina Adamu, who made this known in Birnin Kebbi, also disclosed that about 36,000 people had so far registered in Kebbi State.

She said before year-end, the commission would have registered 70 million people nationwide going by the progress recorded in various registration units in the federation.

According to her, six addition registration machines were provided to six difficult centres in Kebbi State for smooth registration. The centres include Birnin Kebbi, Bagudo, Danko/Wasagu, Yauri, Argungu and Zuru.

For those in Diaspora, she said the commission will look for a solution on how they will be registered in the exercise that will last till end of 2018.

