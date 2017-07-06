Pages Navigation Menu

INEC registers 18, 000 in Kwara, creates six centres

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered 18, 000 voters in Kwara since the beginning of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on April 27. The INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Mr Paul Atser, made this known in Ilorin on Thursday while answering questions from journalists during an inspection tour of registration centres. Atser […]

