INEC Registers 35,000 New Voters In Ekiti

By Alo Abiola, Ado Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said no fewer than 35,000 new voters have been registered in Ekiti State in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise in the state.

The INEC Administrative Secretary, Dr. Muslim Omoleke, in a statement in Ado Ekiti at the weekend said. “a total number of 35,909 eligible voters comprising of 18,193 males and 17,716 females have been registered as at June 29th, 2017 since the exercise commenced on April 27th, 2017 in the state.”

According to the statement made available to newsmen by the INEC public relations officer in the state, Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegesin, the commission said 4,154 registered voters were seeking transfer of voting rights to different new locations from within and outside the state.

He that 1,048 permanent voter cards (PVCs) have been distributed in the state, and added that “six new registration centres have been allocated to the state based on returns and agitation for more centres to ease the process.

The new registration centres, according to the electoral were at St. Michael’s Primary School, Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti. For Ado Ekiti Local Government Area; Health Centre,Omuo-Ekiti for Ekiti East Local Government Area and CACPrimary School, Ipoti-Ekiti for Ijero Local Government Area.

Others, it added are: Post Office building, Ikere-Ekiti for Ikere Local Government Area; LA Primary School, Ikosu for Moba Local Government Area and St. John Anglical Primary School, Ilupeju for Oye Local Government Area.

INEC commended the people of the state for their cooperation “in ensuring smooth conduct of the exercise” and expressed the desire that this continued.

It also implored other eligible voters to visit other designated registration centres in their respective local government areas to register, saying “they should bear it in mind that it is criminal and punishable under the law to register more than once.”

