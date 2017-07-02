INEC registers 35,909 new voters in Ekiti ahead of 2018 governorship poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti has registered 35, 909 new voters as part of its preparations for the 2018 gubernatorial election in the state. The INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Dr. Muslim Omoleke, said this on Sunday in a statement. He said that the figure was generated from the ongoing continuous-voter…

