INEC registers 35,909 voters ahead of Ekiti gubernatorial election

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ahead of 2018 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered 35, 909 new voters ahead of the election. The statement was made by  INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Dr. Muslim Omoleke, on Sunday. He said that the figure was generated from the ongoing continuous-voter registration in the state. …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

