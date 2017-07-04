INEC Registers 49,000 New Voters in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Tuesday said it has registered 49,000 new voters in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States in the last two months.

The National Commissioner in charge of the three states, Hajiya Amina Zakari, stated this in Kware Local Government Area of Sokoto State shortly after monitoring the conduct of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Sokoto South, Sokoto North, Kware, Wurno and Rabah Local Government councils.

She disclosed that 16,000 new voters were registered in Zamfara, 13,000 in Kebbi and 20,000 in Sokoto since the commencement of the exercise on April 28, 2017.

According to her, the exercise is going smoothly in all the areas so far visited in the state.

The INEC National Commissioner however observed some negligible lapses that were not in anyway hampering the smooth conduct of the exercise which include challenges of epileptic power supply that had been taken care of with the provision of generators.

Details later…

