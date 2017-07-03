Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

INEC releases Schedule for Recall of Senator Dino Melaye

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday released the timetable and schedule for the recall of embattled senator Dino Melaye. Verification is expected to begin on the 19th of August at all polling units in the constituency, and the declaration of the results will be done on the same day. Dino Melaye, who is representing […]

The post INEC releases Schedule for Recall of Senator Dino Melaye appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.