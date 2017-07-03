INEC releases Schedule for Recall of Senator Dino Melaye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday released the timetable and schedule for the recall of embattled senator Dino Melaye. Verification is expected to begin on the 19th of August at all polling units in the constituency, and the declaration of the results will be done on the same day. Dino Melaye, who is representing […]

