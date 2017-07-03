INEC Releases Timetable For Dino Melaye’s Recall

The Independent National Electoral Commission has released the timetable for the recall of the Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye.

Based on the timetable, INEC will give a notice of verification on July 10, 2017. The notice would be posted in the commission’s LGA office in Lokoja.

July 31 would be the last day for submission of application by interested observers at the INEC headquarters.

The last day for submission of names of verification agents for Senator Melaye and the petitioners, according to INEC, is August 10.

Five days later, on August 15, there will be a stakeholders’ meeting at the INEC state office, while the conduct of the verification will take place on August 19 with the outcome of the verification scheduled to be declared the same day.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post INEC Releases Timetable For Dino Melaye’s Recall appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

