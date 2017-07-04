Pages Navigation Menu

INEC releases timetable for recall of Sen. Dino Melaye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the recall of Sen. Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District. The commission released the timetable in a statement issued by Mrs Augusta Ogakwu, Secretary of the Commission, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on…

