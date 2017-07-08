INEC to begin Senator Dino Melaye’s recall process on Monday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, insisted it would go ahead with the recall process of Senator Dino Melaye, as they have not been served any court ruling or process. The recall process is expected to begin on Monday, July 10. Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on […]

INEC to begin Senator Dino Melaye’s recall process on Monday

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

