INEC, UNDP restate commitment to strengthen electoral process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pledged stronger partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) towards strengthening the Nigeria’s electoral process.

A statement by INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, made the pledge while receiving new UNDP Country Director, Mr Samuel Bwalyahad.

Bwalyahad was on a courtesy visit to INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Mahmood was quoted as expressing delight at the fruitfulness of the existing relationship between both organizations.

“We are happy that the collaboration that has existed for a long time between the Commission and the UNDP can wax stronger under your leadership,” he said.

Mahmood highlighted areas of partnership to include sponsorship of strategic workshops, capacity-building for staff and political parties, election security and induction of Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

He urged the UNDP to see the commission as a willing partner opened to explore new vistas of opportunities for cooperation as the 2019 general election approached and beyond.

Earlier, Bwalyahad had expressed readiness to build on the existing cordial relationship between INEC and UNDP.

He also stressed the need for experience-sharing among African countries, and assured that his organization was committed to enhancing the credibility of electoral processes.

“The most fundamental principle of the United Nations is to ensure that elections are peaceful and credible and represent the views of the people,” he said. (NAN)

