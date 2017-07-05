Pages Navigation Menu

INEC will ensure lives are protected in Delta State voters registration

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

INEC says it will not hesitate to stop the ongoing voters’ registration any time it discovered that the lives of its personnel in Delta were not safe. A National Commissioner of INEC, Dr Muhammed Lecky, made the assertion late on Tuesday at Ika South Local Government secretariat shortly after he had monitored some registration centres …

