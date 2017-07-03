Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

INEC’s inability to conduct fair elections is the biggest threat to Unity – Wike – Politics Nigeria

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Politics Nigeria

INEC's inability to conduct fair elections is the biggest threat to Unity – Wike
Politics Nigeria
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the inability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections is the most potent threat to the unity of Nigeria. The governor also declared that the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.