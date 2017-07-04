Infinix Note 4 series to empower youth population

By Emeka Aginam

The Regional Manager of smart phone maker, Infinix Africa, Bruno Li, at the introduction of the Infinix Note series in Lagos on Monday said that the new products were designed for the youths to empower and enable them to go beyond.

With a promise to customers to retain its DNA of stylish Design, big screen, big battery and super-fast charge, he said that Note series are the 4th generation of the Infinix Note Series, with the first of its kind Stylus pen ‘Xpen’.

“This is an historic moment for Infinix as we bring about a new era for our Note series,” says Bruno Li, Regional Manager Infinix Africa as he took questions at unveiling in Lagos.

According to him, “The Note 3 was a huge success last year which tells us we have passed the threshold of being a new brand to being a strong household name in this market, with the Infinix Note 4 we want to empower customers to take charge and make the needful change with their lifestyle,”.

It also comes with the Infinix Note series innovation of super-fast charge. The Note 4 has the theme ‘5 minutes charge 250 minutes talk time’ and a battery life of 4500MAH, which charges five times faster and is equipped with Xcharge 4.0.

Infinix Note 4 comes in 2 versions the ‘Note 4 & Note 4 Pro’, which are both budget friendly and runs on 7.0 Android. It also comes with other remarkable features such as 5.7FHD screen, 13MP AF back camera, 8MP-mega pixels front camera, Xpen, Octa-core 1.3GHz 64bits, 32GB

ROM, with expandable storage space to 128gb and 3GB RAM, 4G enabled and XOS 2.3.

It would be recalled that Infinix Mobility pioneered the powerful smartphone series with the successful launch of Infinix Note 3 in 2016.

The launch, which received a massive reception, also led to the smartphone becoming Nigeria’s most searched Android smartphone on Google – the first time a mid-range smartphone has taken the search lead.

Coming in three colours, champagne Gold, Ice Blue and Milan Black, customers, according to the tech giant, customers could pre-order the new Infinix Note 4 at all partner stores in Nigeria and get free Dual-Noise cancelling earphones or 3D speakers when they pre order before the 7th of July when it will be available in the market.

The retail price for Infinix Note 4 is N53, 000 and N58, 000 for the 32GB + 3GB and the Note 4 Pro will retail for N66, 000 respectively.

