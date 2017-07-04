Pages Navigation Menu

“Influential members” of Boko Haram have surrendered – Army

In the week-long celebration of Nigerian Army Day, Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai mentioned that 700 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered. According to TheCable, Buratai said he is happy as it is a sign that the war against the terrorist group is being won. Tukur Butai said:  I received the good news that […]

