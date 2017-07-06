Ings Focusing On Getting Fit

Danny Ings says thr only thing he is focused on now, is to get fit for Liverpool, as he turns a deaf ear to the transfer speculations surrounding him.

Ings is fighting his way back to fitness from a knee injury, after only managing 11 appearances in two seasons for Liverpool.

The England international has been linked with an exit from Anfield, but would not mention that as recovery is his primary aim.

“If you dwell on things too long, you’ll never make it back,” he told Liverpool’s official website.

“You need to obviously be hurt for a while but then you need to get your head down, focus and crack on.

“That’s always been my mentality. There wasn’t really any other choice.

“For now it’s just to get as healthy as I can, get as strong as I can and get fit, and to integrate with the lads as soon as possible and just build from there.

“Timescale-wise I’m unsure but I’m feeling closer and closer every day. I’m not setting any big targets. I’m trying to accomplish small things at a time.”

The post Ings Focusing On Getting Fit appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

