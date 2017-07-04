Inside Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams – the summer blockbuster fashion exhibition – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Inside Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams – the summer blockbuster fashion exhibition
Telegraph.co.uk
This year has been a bumper year for the quality and quantity of beautifully curated fashion exhibitions. Ever since the runaway success of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 2011, these blockbuster shows …
Dior Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Paris Exhibition
Dior rediscovers its sense of adventure
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!