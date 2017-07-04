Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Inside Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams – the summer blockbuster fashion exhibition – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Inside Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams – the summer blockbuster fashion exhibition
Telegraph.co.uk
This year has been a bumper year for the quality and quantity of beautifully curated fashion exhibitions. Ever since the runaway success of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 2011, these blockbuster shows …
Dior Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Paris ExhibitionHarpersBazaarArabia
Dior rediscovers its sense of adventureThe Times (subscription)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.