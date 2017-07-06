Inspectors-General of Police has too many functions – Ex-IGP Arase backs State Police

Former Inspector General of Police, Soloman Arase has lamented the enormous task occupants of the office of the IGP were saddled with. According to him, decentralisation of the police force to allow the establishment of state police was an idea that should be allowed to come into effect. Arase on Wednesday stated that this would […]

Inspectors-General of Police has too many functions – Ex-IGP Arase backs State Police

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

