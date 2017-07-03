Pages Navigation Menu

Instagram Big Boy, Hushpuppi Has Something For All His Haters

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

Instagram Big Boy, Hushpuppi, who was slammed by fans and celebrities he called out for wearing fake designers, has returned with a message for his haters. According to Huspuppi, haters will always ‘center to bring you down when they can’t level up’. Here’s what he wrote; “When u have a good life, they will speak …

