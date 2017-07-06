Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Instagram will now let you reply to Stories with photos or videos of your own

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Technology, Video | 0 comments

Instagram announced the ability to reply to Instagram stories with either a photo or video. “From selfies to Boomerangs, now you can be even more fun and playful when you respond to friends,” Instagram wrote.

The post Instagram will now let you reply to Stories with photos or videos of your own appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.