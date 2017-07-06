Instagram will now let you reply to Stories with photos or videos of your own

Instagram announced the ability to reply to Instagram stories with either a photo or video. “From selfies to Boomerangs, now you can be even more fun and playful when you respond to friends,” Instagram wrote.

