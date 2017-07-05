Pages Navigation Menu

Institutional reforms: ECOWAS court decries reduction of judges

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

The Community Court of the ECOWAS has kicked against the proposed reduction of the number of its judges from seven to five. President of the court, Justice Jerome Traore made this known during the ongoing ninth judicial retreat of the court in Nasarawa State on Wednesday. Traore said the decision of the authorities to reduce the […]

