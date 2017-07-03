Insurer plans to provide seamless service delivery in Africa

Continental Reinsurance Plc has determined to boost its operational profile in order to become leading premier pan-African reinsurer across the continent.

This was disclosed at a dinner organised by the company to celebrate its 30th year of doing reinsurance business, the Chairman of the firm, Chief Ajibola Ogunshola said that, Continental Re has a vision to stay permanent in the continent.

Ogunshola, noted that the dinner provided an opportunity for Continental Re to express its gratitude to all those who founded the company, and all the subsequent years that have contributed in various ways to its success.

He said, “Mutually supportive partnership between various stakeholders and companies have always been a very key part of our identity, and we are grateful to all our clients in the business of insurance past and present.”

The Group Managing Director, Dr. Femi Oyetunji,noted that 30 years is a long time in the life of a company, observed that most businesses fail in the first five years. So for us to celebrating 30th year of anniversary we must specially recognise the pioneer shareholders, directors and staff of our great company that steered it through the early years of toiling day and night to ensure its sustainability,” he said.

Oyetunji, said the firm has grown to having offices in Doula, Nairobi, Abidjan, Tunis and Gaborone and lot more.

He said, At Continental Re, we entered into a new phase in 2016 with the entry of Saham Finances and Africa Capital Alliance consortium as our core shareholders. With their support and under the leadership of the current board led by Chief Ogunshola, we shall be unveiling some bold and ambitious initiatives that will catapult our great company to a higher level.”

During the dinner, the company recognised the contributions of its former Chairman, Akin Laguda; and former Managing Director, Adeyemo Adejumo among other directors. It also recognised its long serving employees.

