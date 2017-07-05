Insurgency: Two Boko Haram members surrender in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists who recently surrendered to the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have called on their colleagues to lay down their arms and give peace a chance. Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday at the theater Command of the Operation Lafiya Dole, one of their leaders (name withheld) said they realized that what they […]

