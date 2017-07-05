Pages Navigation Menu

Insurgency: UNICEF to boost education in Borno

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

UNITED Nations Children`s Education Fund, UNICEF has said that education will continue to be its main focus in the coming weeks through the acceleration of interventions and ensuring sustainable efforts to deliver more quality results in the best interest of children`s, especially those affected by the conflict in Borno State. The UNICEF Representative, Mohamed Malick […]

