Inter Milan Sign Goalkeeper Daniele Padelli After He Rejects New Deal At Torino

Inter Milan have signed goalkeeper Daniele Padelli.

The 31-year-old, who spent four years at Torino after joining from Udinese, signed a two-year deal with Inter after not renewing his contract at Torino.

Padelli made only three league appearances last season as England international Joe Hart, on-loan from Manchester City, replaced him as Torino’s first-choice keeper.

Padelli’s footballing education came at Lecco and then Como before he signed for Sampdoria as a professional in 2004.

He has experience playing for several Italian clubs as well as a brief spell in England with Liverpool.

He made his sole Premier League appearance for the Reds in a 2-2 draw with Charlton at Anfield. His debut in Serie A came three years later for Bari in a 3-3 draw with Udinese on 9 May 2010.

