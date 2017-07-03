Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Interested in the Nigerian Film Industry? Meet the Key Players at the Creative Nigeria Summit | July 17th & 18th

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria has the 3rd largest film industry in the world, the most successful music industry on the continent, and the 2nd largest television household market in Africa. All these evolved without a plan, without government effort and without well-structured financing. The Creative Nigeria Summit is a free two-day event organized by the Federal Ministry of […]

The post Interested in the Nigerian Film Industry? Meet the Key Players at the Creative Nigeria Summit | July 17th & 18th appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.