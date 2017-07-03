Interested in the Nigerian Film Industry? Meet the Key Players at the Creative Nigeria Summit | July 17th & 18th

Nigeria has the 3rd largest film industry in the world, the most successful music industry on the continent, and the 2nd largest television household market in Africa. All these evolved without a plan, without government effort and without well-structured financing. The Creative Nigeria Summit is a free two-day event organized by the Federal Ministry of […]

The post Interested in the Nigerian Film Industry? Meet the Key Players at the Creative Nigeria Summit | July 17th & 18th appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

