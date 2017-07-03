Interswitch to drive mVisa integration into mobile banking apps

Visa Inc., the global leader in payments, and Interswitch, Africa’s leading integrated payments and transaction solutions company, have announced that they will partner to accelerate mobile payments adoption across the region. The partnership will see Visa and Interswitch upgrade the digital banking applications of leading banks to include mVisa, as well as enable more merchants to…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

