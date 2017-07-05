Invasion of Asians is creating meltdown in drilling business

Ajani Babatunde Ajikobi, the CEO of Real Drill Hydrokonsult, knew what he wanted to do at a very young age, little wonder he has made a fortune in a profession he is in love with. This Geology graduate shares his success story with GBENGA ADERANTI

HOW did you conceive the idea of Real Drill Hydrokonsult?

The idea of Real Drill was conceived due to the fact that majority of the prospective clients for borehole drilling do have little or no confidence in their would-be service providers for water project because of several people that have fallen victim of shoddy execution or even some that would have paid borehole drillers, but getting nothing in return. They classify borehole itself as a black market business and this always makes it difficult to win hearts of several clients. You need to speak extensively to convince some clients most often. Having known this, I had to think deeply and developed the idea of naming my drilling firm Real Drill. You know anything real must be original . We represent this very name of ours religiously. We always deliver successfully even in several terrains where many drillers had failed. Another thing that makes Real Drill real in the drilling industry is the array of our seasoned professionals in different subdivisions of geology, especially on hydrogeology.

Of all the businesses, why water science?

Water is life. Therefore, he who gives water gives life. This really informed us to go into this business. It is imperative to have water in our homes since municipal water supply has become nothing to write home about, hence borehole becomes the only option. The sustainability of water for life and its profitability as business ventures remain reasons for specializing in water science

There are many people doing the same business you are doing, how have you been able to survive the competition?

Our sophisticated equipment, seasoned professionals and sheer honesty make us to stand tall among other drillers around.

The headquarters of your organisation is in Osun; does that mean your scope is restricted to the South West?

We are not a local company at all. We work in any part of the country once the terms and conditions are mutually met, the clients and our company. Our equipment is trunk mounted. We can travel to any part of the country, either for basement or sedimentary drilling. Currently, we are at Shiroro, Niger State for geophysical survey to site a prolific borehole point and which shall be onward mobilisation for drilling as soon as possible.

What are the challenges you are facing in this business?

There is no lucrative business without challenges, but here in Nigeria, a lot of man-made factors heighten the challenges unnecessarily. The commonest challenge in any business is funds. In this wise, the limitation of cash flow acts as a serious barrier to incorporate a lot of development into our business. To exemplify this, recently in the past, I had the intention of importing tools and materials from manufacturers abroad, but the plan became aborted because of the unfriendly exchange rate. One needs a lot of several millions to achieve this, but the pertinent question is how such money could be raised.

Capital is a vital factor and it is one of challenges we are facing. Government policy is also a factor . The situation in which an entrepreneur is heavily taxed by the government, but gets nothing in return from the government is not good. Also, it takes a very good grace of God to get contracts from the government on merit in this country, and if at all one is fortunate to get one, to get paid is another issue.

Invasion of Asian drillers from India is also creating unnecessary meltdown in the drilling industry.

Another serious challenge we have in this business is the poor quality of most materials that are produced in Nigeria. Our local manufacturers keep reducing both the quality and quantity of their products. Another challenge is quackery. I do not know any other profession that harbours quacks more than the drilling job. The irony of it is that the population of quacks is greater than that of the professionals

How much did you start with?

Drilling business is capital intensive. It requires several millions to acquire rig and compressor which are the major machines needed to operate the business. I may not be able to mention here the exact amount I used to start my drilling firm, but for the benefit of the public to know the idea of what it takes to float an organized drilling firm with good equipment, especially nowadays, conservatively, it will cost nothing less than N30m to commence a medium-scale drilling firm.

How much is the business worth right now?

We thank God and our numerous clients. We can not be mentioning names here because they are numerous. We have appreciably multiplied through the help of Almighty God and we thank Him for the trust or confidence that our clients have in us as their service provider. We have equipment that can successfully deliver 60 boreholes in four weeks. We have also increased tremendously in staff strength. We are now many from just six personnel in the beginning.

Would you have been more fulfilled in other businesses?

Sincerely, I wouldn’t have been more fulfilled in any other profession than my present status. What really excites me here is the number of people that we have impacted positively in this water world. I always feel on top of the world about this and appreciate my creator who gives me the capacity to develop humans to be self-reliant economically. Real Drill has trained many people from various higher institutions across the country. Currently, we have four attaches from higher institutions. Most of the company’s geologists gainfully employed are the products of our industrial training. Drilling is my calling. I have a passion for it and I beg my God to let it be my calling forever. If there is second coming to this world, I pray to God to let it be my calling. I enjoy it a lot.

What does it take to do business in Nigeria?

It takes a lot of grace from God to be a successful man in this country. Hindrances are many. Can you imagine the producing companies that have closed down all because of power supply alone? You too know what recession has caused. A lot of businesses have been crippled. You need to be rugged, disciplined, frugal, prayerful and proactive to be a successful businessman in Nigeria.

What do you think government should do about quacks who have found themselves in the business?

Government through our lawmakers should come up with a law or laws that will discourage the quacks from this business. This should not be limited to law, but to actively see to the enforcement of the said law for optimal effectiveness. This will even boast the revenue generation as the offenders should not go scot free without being fined.

What efforts are you making to ensure that the business outlive you?

Firstly, Real Drill officially launched a corporate social responsibility initiative in November, 2015 by voluntarily donating a functional borehole to a community in Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State. Real Drill has executed seven boreholes for communities in Osun and Oyo states at no cost. By God’s grace, we are not relenting to give back to the society where we have gained enormously. Also, we shall commission a corporate office which would be first of its kind in Osun State. This is to buttress our uniqueness and affirm our being real in drilling business.

