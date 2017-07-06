Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

investFeed Announces pre-Sale ICO and Whitepaper Detailing Transformation to Ethereum Blockchain Cryptocurrency Social Investment Network

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

New York, NY– July XX, 2017- investFeed, a leading community platform for financial investing and social networking, has announced their whitepaper detailing plans to transition to Blockchain cryptocurrencies, assets and projects. This would be the world’s first, next-generation cryptocurrency social network, providing social feeds, streaming market data, technical analysis, sentiment analysis, multi-asset type wallet integration … Continue reading investFeed Announces pre-Sale ICO and Whitepaper Detailing Transformation to Ethereum Blockchain Cryptocurrency Social Investment Network

The post investFeed Announces pre-Sale ICO and Whitepaper Detailing Transformation to Ethereum Blockchain Cryptocurrency Social Investment Network appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.