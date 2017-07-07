Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu declares death on Obasanjo ( Find out why )

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday, July 6, said former president Olusegun Obasanjo is going to die for saying he and the agitation for Biafra must be stopped. He said that the former president was going to die for speaking those words so that they will know …

The post IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu declares death on Obasanjo ( Find out why ) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.