IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Meets His Friend Who Went Blind After A Motor Accident (Photos)

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The leader of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, today met with his one time friend and sister Ethel Ukoji ,who is currently blind as a result of glaucoma and motor accident. According to reports, Nnamdi Kanu promised her during the meet at his residence in Umuahia, Abia state – to refer her to a good hospital which will handle her case.

