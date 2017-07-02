IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Meets His Friend Who Went Blind After A Motor Accident (Photos)

The leader of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, today met with his one time friend and sister Ethel Ukoji ,who is currently blind as a result of glaucoma and motor accident. According to reports, Nnamdi Kanu promised her during the meet at his residence in Umuahia, Abia state – to refer her to a good hospital which will handle her case.

