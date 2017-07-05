IPOB members stage anti-Okorocha rally in Owerri

• Group solidarises with Buhari, governor

• PFN backs calls for restructuring

• ‘Lack of sociological knowledge hurting Nigeria’s unity’

• Cleric cautions proponents of disintegration

Scores of members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday staged a rally in major streets of Owerri, the Imo State capital, chanting songs derogatory of Governor Rochas Okorocha’s opposition to their course.

According to one of their leaders, King David, who spoke to The Guardian, the agitation for the creation of Biafra Republic was very much on course, insisting that the governor’s indifference smacks of selfishness.

His words: ”We are calling for the realisation of Biafra. Biafra is real. We are having our day today. No body can stop us. Every one knows that we are serious. Biafra is a reality. Look at the number of people who are here today (yesterday). This is to show you that we want Biafra. IPOB is calling for Biafra.”

The agitators happily displayed their flags, urging the residents to identify with them.In a spontaneous move, a solidarity group countered the agitators with its own exercise.

Tagged a ‘three million-man march’ for President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Rochas Okorocha’, the supporters said they were solidarising to uphold what they regarded as ”good governance, fight against corruption, exemplary leadership and amazing achievements.”

It was learnt that the rally had been scheduled for Monday to counter the planned one-million anti-government protest originally organised by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Kelechi Nwagwu.

After literarily obstructing human and vehicular movement for hours, the coordinator, Comrade Jeff Nwaoha, handed their document to Okorocha, saying the rally was in appreciation of the President’s achievements, especially the relentless war against corruption and the governor’s monumental achievements.”

He said the state has ”never had it so good”, maintaining that the governor’s six-year stewardship had surpassed the achievements of his predecessors put together.In the meantime, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has backed calls for restructuring, noting that the nation has been a ruse for years.

Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) branch of the association, Rev. Isaac Komolafe, stated yesterday during the inauguration of its executives in Abuja that there would not be peace until the political leadership does the needful.

He called for true federalism, arguing that ours only exists on paper.Also yesterday, sociologists traced the crises facing Nigeria to government’s negligence of the role of sociologists in conflict resolution and management.

They gave the verdict during their meeting at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) where they x-rayed the relevance of sociology to the overall development of human minds and nations.

The sociologists, therefore, concluded that this lack was threatening peaceful coexistence.Besides, the Auxiliary Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Jonas Benson Okoye, has enjoined those clamouring for Nigeria’s disintegration to have a rethink, saying the call was not the solution to the problems in the polity.He also appealed to Nigerians to imbibe virtues and contribute towards the growth of humanity rather than seeking secession which would worsen the situation.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

