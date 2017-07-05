IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu’s agitation not in the interest of South-East people, Nigerians – Don

Abuja – Prof. Abdulhameed Ujo of the Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Abuja, has warned some groups and individuals involved in agitations to dismember the country to weigh their actions.

Ujo sounded the note of warning in Abuja on Wednesday.

He called on the agitators to have in mind that no sitting government would support the dismemberment of the country under its watch.

The university lecturer said the call for disintegration was an indirect call for another civil war, adding that no country in world had succeeded two civil wars.

According to him, there are various peaceful approaches to getting what you want but not to mobilise and instigate the people to violence.

‘‘I have a feeling that the idea of disintegration does not even arise, If they are thinking of disintegration, they should take some factors into considerations.

‘‘If we are to go into disintegration, we are going to have another civil war and there is no country that has ever survived second civil war,” he said.

Ujo said the agitation by Mr Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, was not in the interest of the South-East people and Nigerians.

According to him, the South East people are highly integrated in the country; Igbos are very industrious in business and are all over the country.

‘‘They have business structure all over Nigeria and somebody wanted to cause problem without considerations to the value of their investments outside the region.

‘‘Does he want all of them to go back to the South-East? The region has no enough land mass to accommodate them and their businesses.

‘‘The differences we have are likely because the country is not well integrated and I have always said that there is a need to reinvent the process of reintegration in Nigeria.

‘‘We can unite as a country and become a very powerful nation in the global system,” he said.

The don said some agitators’ grievances were correct but must be handled through constitutional means without causing violence or over heating the polity.

