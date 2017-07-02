Is She My Twin? Mercy Aigbe Shares Photo Of Her Lookalike
She took to Instagram to showoff a girl who is very much her look alike and asked if she was a twin? What are your thoughts? Source: Instagram
The post Is She My Twin? Mercy Aigbe Shares Photo Of Her Lookalike appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!