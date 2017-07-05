Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ISM Report on Business: June Manufacturing PMI at 57.8% – Monitor Daily

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Monitor Daily

ISM Report on Business: June Manufacturing PMI at 57.8%
Monitor Daily
Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in June, and the overall economy grew for the 97th consecutive month, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report on Business. The June PMI registered 57.8%, an increase of 2.9 percentage …
Manufacturers' raw materials inventory rises on steady forex supplyGuardian (blog)
Manufacturing Expanded to 57.8% in JuneFloor Focus
USD/CAD – Poloz made Hawkish Comments to German MediaBaystreet.ca

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.