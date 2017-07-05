ISM Report on Business: June Manufacturing PMI at 57.8% – Monitor Daily
Monitor Daily
ISM Report on Business: June Manufacturing PMI at 57.8%
Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in June, and the overall economy grew for the 97th consecutive month, according to the latest Manufacturing ISM Report on Business. The June PMI registered 57.8%, an increase of 2.9 percentage …
