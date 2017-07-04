Pages Navigation Menu

Israeli president grants pardon to Olmert on early release

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

Israeli President, Reuven Rivlin, on Tuesday granted pardon to former Prime Minister, Ehud Olmert, who was released on parole from prison on July 2 after serving a corruption sentence. An official statement issued by the President’s Residence said that the move cancels most of the limitations that were imposed on Olmert after his early release. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

