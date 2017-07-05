IT authority setting up system to ease access to govt services

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Uganda’s National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U) is planning to establish a central information technology system for sharing government information with the citizens.

Leonah Mbonimpa, the corporate communications officer told The Independent on July 3 that procurement process is ongoing and plans are to have the system fully functioning by 2019.

“We are sensitising government agencies and we continue to do so…integration is mainly for them…we are putting all (government agencies) systems on one platform,” Mbonimpa said.

According to the authority’s press release dated June 30, the government of Uganda has made a commendable effort in ensuring automation of service delivery for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

It says that the subsequent evolution in information, communication and technology (ICT) has resulted into the development of information systems by several government entities to ease the provision of services to the public.

“Integration will enable faster and cheaper implementation of e-government services resulting from not having to duplicate infrastructure at individual government units,” the statement reads in part.

It adds that the system will provide a shared platform for hosting services which will cover data integration facilities, common infrastructure (data centre, storage and communication infrastructure) and security for IT systems.

Once operational, the integration will improve transparency and efficiency of government procedures and practices through greater use of e-government services which will enhance the ability of government units to better serve citizens.

NITA-U’s Executive Director James Saaka, said with this new system, life will be made easier for citizens and businesses when they start to access government services online without queuing at public offices.

The post IT authority setting up system to ease access to govt services appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

